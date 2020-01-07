Sheepshead Bay Library Reopens After Renovation

This morning a ribbon was cut and stories were read to celebrate the reopening of Sheepshead Bay Library at 2636 E. 14th Street (Between Shore Parkway and Sheepshead Bay Road).

The $275,000 renovation – a new paint job, installing of new floor, bookshelves, storage cabinets, more outlets, and USB ports – took about five months, and Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz (District 45) who represents the area paid for all of it.

Sheepshead Bay Library first opened in 1963, and offers a wide range of programming, including English classes, and storytimes for kids in Russian, and was last renovated just after Hurricane Sandy, which destroyed its lower level.

“Our public libraries are not just buildings but dynamic, evolving resources that educate and inspire people of all ages while also providing free and accessible opportunities for entertainment and socialization,” said Assemblyman Cymbrowitz.

“We are thrilled to return to Sheepshead Bay Library,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library following the opening. “Our patrons now have a bright and modern space to meet, study and learn. We thank Assemblyman Cymbrowitz for his support of this project and libraries all across the borough.”