Monday, Aug 16: Mass Shooting, Haiti, Third Dose, Homecoming

Another weekend full of tragedies. First, our Haitian neighbors in Flatbush braced for uncertainty and worried about their loved ones as another earthquake hit their homeland, only to be followed by a tropical storm tonight. Brooklyn rallied to help.

Then - another mass shooting. This time by the Roosevelt Houses, where 8 people were shot early this morning. his comes on the heels of last Sunday's mass shooting where 5 people were shot and three killed.

MTA released a plan to speed up buses, Assemblymember William Colton hosted a movie event with convicted former council member Chaim Deutsch, third dose available for immunocompromised New Yorkers, and you will need that proof of vaccination just about everywhere starting tomorrow.

As you no doubt have heard by now, on Saturday Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 1,300 people and left more than 5,700 injured, just ten years after the massive 2010 earthquake that killed 300,000residents and left 1.5 million injured. Tonight, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to hit the island, bringing heavy rain, flooding, and landslides to one of the poorest countries in the world. Add to that - Haiti's president was assassinated last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooklyn, Flatbush in particular, is home to a large Haitian diaspora - about 90,000 strong.

“Once again Haiti is experiencing a tragedy, we must all synchronize our efforts and bring humanitarian relief to Haiti,” said Jackson Rockingster of Little Haiti BK calling on everyone from neighbors to politicians. “Do what you can to assist Haiti, no donation is too small.” Details in the story.

💉 People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (meaning they have a weakened immune system) are now eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, available at City-run sites starting on Monday, August 16.

Chaim Deutsch may have been expelled from the City Council. But that doesn’t mean he’s disappeared from the public eye.

In the wee hours this morning, about 100-150 people had gathered in front of 927 DeKalb Avenue, The Roosevelt Houses, listening to some amplified music, when two unknown shooters walked over from Pulaski street and fired shots into the crowd wounding 8 people, police informed.

Rooms in the Brownsville Houses Community Center have been closed since before the pandemic, and a promised renovation has been slow to materialize. (Image: Karrie Scarboro)

Just over two years ago, in the wake of a mass shooting at the Old Timers’ Day event in Brownsville that left one dead and 11 others injured, Mayor Bill de Blasio committed nearly $9 million in funding to support anti-violence initiatives in the neighborhood.

As COVID-19 infection rates keep rising across New York City, the city will require certain establishments to verify that staff and patrons are vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on August 17, 2021. Enforcement will begin on September 13, 2021.

Acting MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber speaks at a press conference at Fordham Plaza in the Bronx on August 16, 2021. (Image: MTA)

New bus lanes and busways; hundreds of new cameras to enforce bus lane laws; the introduction of transit signal priority at 750 new intersections; a pilot program for all-door boarding and more.

The dating app Match recently named Brooklyn the #1 city for adult singles, and are planning to plaster Williamsburg with billboards - from corner wrapped billboards at McCarren Park to a massive double wallscape being erected in Williamsburg’s waterfront district "that remind daters why adults date better," the company shared.

