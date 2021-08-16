Movies With Bill and Harry - Assembly Member Colton Appears Alongside Convicted Former Council Member Deutsch—Who Now Goes By “Harry”

Chaim Deutsch may have been expelled from the City Council. But that doesn’t mean he’s disappeared from the public eye.

Deutsch, who was removed from the municipal body after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges earlier this year, appeared alongside Assembly Member William Colton at a movie night event on Thursday at the Shore Haven apartment complex in Bath Beach. Deutsch has worked as a building manager at the complex since being forced out of the Council.

In a short video of the event shared with Bklyner, Deutsch introduced himself as Harry, and praised the residents of the 32-building complex as “one large family.”