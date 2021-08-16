MTA Announces Bus Improvements, with Network Redesigns Restarting This Fall

New bus lanes and busways; hundreds of new cameras to enforce bus lane laws; the introduction of transit signal priority at 750 new intersections; a pilot program for all-door boarding and more.

Acting MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber speaks at a press conference at Fordham Plaza in the Bronx on August 16, 2021. (Image: MTA)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a host of measures today designed to improve the city’s bus network, including new pilot programs and the restart of initiatives stalled by the pandemic. But some key details remain unclear.

The announcements include plans for new bus lanes and busways; hundreds of new cameras to enforce bus lane laws; the introduction of transit signal priority at 750 new intersections; a pilot program for all-door boarding; new accommodations for riders with disabilities; and the installation of digital information screens on more buses.

MTA brass also said they would restart the borough-wide bus network redesigns that had been put on pause at the start of the pandemic.