Third Dose For Pfizer & Moderna Available For Immunocompromised New Yorkers

Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene informed New Yorkers this morning that the third dose of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID19 vaccines is available to immunocompromised New Yorkers starting today.

"Late last week, the FDA and CDC recommended that people with certain immunocompromising conditions get the third dose of COVID vaccine. This follows studies that showed a lower immune response after two doses of an mRNA vaccine, that's Pfizer or Moderna, in some people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, such as someone who's received a kidney transplant," Choksi said at this morning's press conference.

"The good news is that some of these individuals were shown to have a robust response to a third dose. The types of conditions covered in the update include active treatment for cancer, organ transplant recipients who are taking immunosuppressive therapy, people who've received a stem cell transplant in the past two years, or people with advanced or untreated HIV. For other health conditions like diabetes or heart disease, we do not recommend a third dose at this time.



"Other New Yorkers may also be asking, what about me, should I get a third dose, will I need one in the future? The simple answer is that right now you do not. But scientists are working around the clock to learn more about how vaccines can best protect us, particularly in the context of the Delta variant. The virus and our scientific understanding of how to beat it change quickly and so we must be ready to adapt as well. For New Yorkers who are immunocompromised, now that means keeping up with your course of vaccinations and getting a third dose as soon as possible.

Go to nyc.gov/covidvaccine to learn more about which medical conditions qualify and how to make an appointment for your third dose. And of course, please speak with your doctor if you have any additional questions. Finally, one last reminder for all of us, mask up in public indoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status. Let's mask up and, most importantly, vax up to keep our city healthy."

The third dose of the two vaccines for people who are immunocompromised is available at City-run sites starting today, Monday, August 16.