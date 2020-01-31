Man Charged with Murder After Dumping Girlfriend at Red Hook Houses

RED HOOK — Yesterday, a suspect was charged with murder after pushing his girlfriend out of a car in front of Red Hook Houses NYCHA complex.

On January 29, the victim, 27-year-old Tatiana Walton who resided at the NYCHA complex, was found unconscious and unresponsive outside of the Red Hook Houses. After transportation to the New York Presbyterian-Methodist Hospital, she was pronounced dead.

At the time, there was no apparent trauma to her body and the medical examiner has yet to release information. The death is being treated as suspicious.

During the investigation, her boyfriend, 25-year-old Kelvin Philp from Shirley, NY, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, January 30.

Eyewitness News reported the victim was pregnant, and that the couple have other children in their relationship, that have been placed in custody of the city’s administration for children’s services after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.