Dead Woman Dumped at Red Hook Houses

RED HOOK — A dead woman was found early today at the Red Hook Houses NYCHA Complex.

Today, at 2 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person in front of 11 Loraine Street at the Red Hook Houses NYCHA complex.

A witness told police they saw the body of a woman get pushed out a dark-colored Honda, News 12 reported.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. After transporting the victim to New York Presbyterian-Methodist Hospital, she was pronounced deceased. There was no apparent trauma to her body, and a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been provided by the NYPD.

There are no current arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

