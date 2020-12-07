LCOR Unveils Plans For 1515 Surf Avenue in Coney Island

LCOR announced today the preliminary details for its plans to build a new housing development at 1515 Surf Avenue in Coney Island, between Surf Avenue and Mermaid Avenue and W15th and W16th Streets. The company leased the land late last year for 99 years from the Russo family that also owns Gargiulo’s Restaurant across the street.

Developers say they have filed plans filed with the Department of Buildings for a mixed-use project consisting of 461 apartments, of which 139 affordable units under voluntary inclusionary housing, as well as 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (No documents were yet uploaded and available on the DOB site at the time of publication).

STUDIO V Architecture is the architect and plans call for generous amenities, including an ocean-facing outdoor pool, deck, and gym, multiple tenant lounges, various flex co-working spaces, an indoor basketball and handball court, over 20,000 SF of landscaped outdoor space, and accessory off-street parking.

“At LCOR, we pride ourselves on identifying sites for new development that generate opportunities for both our residents and the surrounding neighborhoods at large, and I am confident that our latest project in Coney Island fits this bill,” said David Sigman, LCOR Executive Vice President, and Principal in a statement.

“With several new developments underway on Surf Avenue along with the zoning changes and public infrastructure investment, we are bullish about how much demand there will be to live here and are excited to be a part of this next chapter for Coney Island.”

“We are excited about contributing to the Coney Island community,” says Anthony Tortora, LCOR’s Senior Vice President. “While most think of Coney Island as a summertime destination, we are seeing more and more New Yorkers who want to live near the beach year-round with amenities that encourage leisure and wellness activities, both indoors and outdoors.”

Gargiulo’s Restaurant will not be affected by the project and will remain open and fully operational during construction. “Our family is happy to welcome LCOR to Coney Island,” said Michael Russo. “LCOR is incorporating the best features of classic Coney Island with modern facilities that meet the needs of a full-time population.”