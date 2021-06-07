food-drink

Flatbush Counter Opening On Flatbush

“The idea is to get back to that guilt-free, satisfying cooking,” Roberts said. “When I looked back on my career and had the option of doing whatever I wanted [here], this is what I chose. It harkens back to what I did at [Flatbush] Farm.”

Ellie Plass

4 min read
Flatbush Counter Opening On Flatbush

Michael Roberts, a former chef at the now-closed Flatbush Farm, a truly farm-to-table community restaurant on the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights, is opening a new spot. Flatbush Counter will be located at 295 Flatbush Avenue, at the old Franny’s spot. It will be influenced by his time at the Flatbush Farm, Roberts promises.

Sign up for the Bklyner newsletter.

Enter your email
Subscribe