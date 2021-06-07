Flatbush Counter Opening On Flatbush
“The idea is to get back to that guilt-free, satisfying cooking,” Roberts said. “When I looked back on my career and had the option of doing whatever I wanted [here], this is what I chose. It harkens back to what I did at [Flatbush] Farm.”
Michael Roberts, a former chef at the now-closed Flatbush Farm, a truly farm-to-table community restaurant on the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights, is opening a new spot. Flatbush Counter will be located at 295 Flatbush Avenue, at the old Franny’s spot. It will be influenced by his time at the Flatbush Farm, Roberts promises.