Elizabeth Warren Will Host Campaign Event at Kings Theatre Tonight

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren will host her largest Brooklyn campaign event yet tonight at Kings Theatre in Flatbush.

Warren will be joined by Julián Castro, who publicly announced his endorsement of the candidate yesterday after dropping his own bid for the White House. See here for Warren’s current polling data.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. While tickets aren’t required, Kings Theatre strongly encourages RSVPs. For further details, visit the event page.