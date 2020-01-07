News

Elizabeth Warren Will Host Campaign Event at Kings Theatre Tonight

Rachel Lindy Baron|

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren will host her largest Brooklyn campaign event yet tonight at Kings Theatre in Flatbush.

Warren will be joined by Julián Castro, who publicly announced his endorsement of the candidate yesterday after dropping his own bid for the White House. See here for Warren’s current polling data.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. While tickets aren’t required, Kings Theatre strongly encourages RSVPs. For further details, visit the event page.

share this story
Avatar

Rachel Lindy Baron

Rachel is a freelance writer and recent Brooklyn transplant who is a bit obsessed with food.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

PR Declares State of Emergency After 6.4 Magnitute Earthquake Hits Island, Brooklyn Gets Ready to Help

Sheepshead Bay Library Reopens After Renovation

Missing Mail? Here’s Why.