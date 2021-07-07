Election Is Over, Ticker Tape, Halfway Hotel, Streets Plan, and more

Good evening. Lots of celebrating today.

As of today, we know who will represent Brooklyn neighborhoods in the city council in all but two Southern Brooklyn races, where Democrats will face significant Republican opposition in November. Billy has the details.

Brooklynites will be in all of the top city positions - Mayor (Eric Adams), Comptroller (Brad Lander), and Public Advocate (Jumaane Williams). If you thought you had till November to have your voice heard, unless you live in Southern Brooklyn, you missed your chance - in this extremely blue town Democratic Primary is the only election that matters.

Photo by Adrian Childress/Bklyner

Adrian documented the Ticker Tape parade for us. EMS/EMT workers were notably absent, justly upset over the ridiculously low wages they are being paid, while undocumented workers were out in force promoting the funds that are finally heading their way in August.

Photo by Adrian Childress/Bklyner

We are grateful to every resident of this city for standing up and pitching in as best they could during this Pandemic. More photos here.

The city says its $110 million plan to upgrade the Coney Island Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility will allow the plant to consume less electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower operating costs.

Brooklyn’s streets have changed a lot since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More of us are using bicycles and scooters to get around. There are open streets and bike boulevards; outdoor dining seems poised to stick around for the long term. But we also are ordering more deliveries online, necessitating increased space for loading zones; Citi Bike is finally expanding south of Prospect Park; car ownership is up across the city and traffic has reached unsustainable levels while public transit is currently at about 50% of pre-pandemic ridership.

To help develop a plan for our shared spaces, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) has scheduled two public workshops for Brooklynites to share their thoughts about the future of our streets.

The Holiday Inn Express at 5244 Kings Highway in Flatlands. (Image: Billy Richling/Bklyner)

The opening of a transitional housing facility at the site of a controversial Flatlands hotel development has angered some nearby residents, who say they long predicted the site would be used for something other than attracting tourists.

Even before it was completed in 2019, the Holiday Inn Express at 5244 Kings Highway prompted pushback from neighbors, who questioned why visitors would want to stay at a site surrounded mostly by auto dealers and repair shops that is located far from any subway station.

