Latest BOE Numbers Reveal Several Winners in City Elections

From top left: Antonio Reynoso, Lincoln Restler, Crystal Hudson, Chi Ossé, Sandy Nurse, Alexa Avilés, Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph, Darlene Mealy.

The New York City Board of Elections (BOE) released updated reliminary ranked choice voting tabulations Tuesday night for the city's primary elections. While the results won’t be made official until July 12th, the latest numbers offer a pretty clear idea about where most of the races impacting Brooklyn stand.

Tuesday's numbers included an additional 118,000 absentee ballots that hadn't been counted on election night, bringing the citywide vote count in the Democratic Primary to 937,699 before the BOE once again ran through ranked choice voting process to determine the winner.

The results were for the Associated Press to declare Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor. He held a razon-thin 8,400-vote lead over Kathryn Garcia—a margin of 1%—after eight rounds of ranked choice counting.

Though a small number of absentee ballots remain to be counted, and neither Garcia nor third-place finisher Maya Wiley have formally conceded the race, Adams felt comfortable enough to declare victory Tuesday night.

"I grew up poor in Brooklyn & Queens," he wrote on Twitter. "I wore a bulletproof vest to keep my neighbors safe. I served my community as a State Senator & Brooklyn Borough President. And I'm honored to be the Democratic nominee to be the Mayor of the city I've always called home. Thank you, New York!"

Adams wasn't the only Brooklynite to declare victory in a citywide election last night. Brooklyn Council Member Brad Lander also claimed victory over Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the Democratic primary for city comptroller, despite months of polling that showed Johnson, who represents parts of lower Manhattan, with a strong advantage.

Lander secured 51.9% of the vote (339,129 votes) after 10 rounds of ranked choice voting. Johnson earned 48.1% (314,446 votes).

"I promise to work hard every single day to build a city that is more just, more equal, and more prepared for the future," Lander said in an emailed statement Tuesday night.

As expected, Brooklynite Jumaane Williams cruised to an easy re-election victory in the Democratic primary for Public Advocate, winning 69.9% of the vote, a margin high enough that ranked choice voting was not used. Given the 7-to-1 margin of Democrats to Republicans in the city, all three candidates are strong favorites to win the general election in November.

Here's where the other races impacting Brooklyn stand:

Antonio Reynoso declares victory in Brooklyn Borough President race

North Brooklyn Council Member Antonio Reynoso declared victory in the Democratic primary for Brooklyn Borough President, after Tuesday's numbers showed him earning with 54.8% of the vote (107,480 votes) after 11 rounds of ranked choice elimination.

Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon emerged in second place, with 45.2% of the vote (88,509 votes). Bed-Stuy Council Member Robert Cornegy, considered one of the frontrunners in the race, was eliminated in a very close 10th round of ranked choice counting, despite having earned more first-place votes than Simon.

“It has been a long road to get here, and I want to thank the other candidates in this race for running positive, hard-fought campaigns focused on improving the lives of our fellow Brooklynites," Reynoso said in a statement Tuesday night. "We share many of the same progressive values, and together I know we can put forward real solutions to the issues facing our communities and build a stronger future for our borough. Whether I was your number one, number two, or none of the above, I look forward to working with all communities and all neighborhoods across this borough to create a Brooklyn for all of us.”

Lincoln Restler wins in Council District 33 (Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Greenpoint, Williamsburg)

Lincoln Restler, an alum of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, declared victory in the Democratic primary to replace term-limited Council Member Stephen Levin in Council District 33. Restler received 64% of the vote (16,446 votes) after seven rounds of ranked choice counting. The candidate in second place, Elizabeth Adams, earned 37% of the vote (8,408 votes).

Restler had already declared victory early Saturday morning, after an earlier count of ballots was released by the BOE.

“While the Election Day results were good, we wanted to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now, with all the in-person votes counted and a preliminary Ranked Choice Voting tally completed, we can say with certainty: WE WON!”

Jennifer Gutierrez wins in Council District 34 (Williamsburg, Bushwick, Ridgewood)

The Democratic primary to replace Reynoso in this north Brooklyn Council seat was a blowout: Jennifer Gutierrez, Reynoso’s chief of staff in the Council, won 79.5% of the vote (13,036 votes). Because she earned over half of the first-choice votes cast, ranked choice voting results were not tabulated for the race.

Gutierrez declared victory even earlier than Restler—back on election night, after initial results showed her with an insurmountable lead.

“I’m so honored,” Gutierrez wrote in a short tweet that night. “I’ll make you proud.”

Gutierrez competed against Scott Murphy, Andy Marte, and Lutchi Gayot.

Crystal Hudson wins in Council District 35 (Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Downtown Brooklyn, Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill)

One of the most closely watched Council races this cycle was the contest to replace term-limited Council Member Laurie Cumbo in this central Brooklyn seat, where fights over the remaking of the Bedford Union Armory and other development issues were a key focus.

The results show former Cumbo staffer Crystal Hudson has won the Democratic primary with 54% of the vote (16,457 votes) after three rounds of ranked choice counting. That was enough to beat out her closest competitor, DSA-backed Michael Hollingsworth, who garnered 46% of the vote (14,013 votes).

Hollingsworth had formally conceded the race on Tuesday morning in response to an earlier vote count, and Hudson declared victory a few hours later.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, our win — and the wins of so many progressives across the city — is a mandate for our vision: universal housing for all, equitable schools, an end to racist policing, real investment in Black and brown communities, worker justice, dignity and wellness for our seniors, and a recovery that centers and uplifts the most vulnerable among us," Hudson said in a statement. "That work has just begun.”

Chi Osse wins in Council District 36 (Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights)

The 23-year-old activist Chi Ossé achieved an upset victory in the Democratic primary for District 36, beating out other candidates with deep government and political experience, including Community Board 3 District Manager Henry Butler and former City Hall staffer Tahirah Moore.

The numbers show Ossé won 56.9% of the vote (11,069 votes) after four rounds of ranked choice counting. Butler finished second, with 43.1% (8,373 votes). Moore, along with fellow candidates Robert Waterman and Reginald Swiney, were eliminated in earlier rounds of counting.

Ossé had already declared victory late on Friday night, after an earlier vote count showed him with a strong lead.

“The amount of people that told this queer 23 year old queer college dropout that he couldn’t do this…this win goes out to y’all xoxo,” he wrote on Twitter. “And our supporters, team, volunteers, etc of course + my mom.”

Sandy Nurse wins in Council District 37 (Bushwick, East New York, Cypress Hills, Ocean Hill, Brownsville)

The rematch to fill the eastern Brooklyn Council seat once held by Rafael Espinal resulted in a very different outcome the second time around. Darma Diaz won that earlier race after her opponents were bumped from the ballot on technicalities, but in the Democratic primary for the seat, she's been bested by activist Sandy Nurse, who earned 65.3% of the vote (60,89 votes) after five rounds of ranked choice counting. Diaz, meanwhile, earned only 34.7% (3,235 votes). Other candidates, including Misba Abdin, Heriberto Mateo, Rick Echevarria and Christopher Durosinmi, were eliminated in earlier rounds.

Alexa Avilés wins in Council District 38 (Sunset Park, Red Hook, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park, Dyker Heights)

DSA-backed candidate Alexa Avilés has declared victory in the Democratic primary to replace term-limited Council Member Carlos Menchaca in Council District 38. Avilés won 65% of the vote (6,843 votes) after seven rounds of ranked choice counting. Adult day care operator Yu Lin finished in second, with 35% of the vote (3,680 votes).

Candidates Rodrigo Camarena, Jacqui Painter, César Zuñiga and Victor Swinton were eliminated in earlier rounds of vote-counting.

"Our movement reflects our district," Avilés said in a statement declaring victory Tuesday night. "It’s diverse, it’s vibrant, it’s incredibly hard-working, dedicated and full of love. It’s the honor of my life to represent this district in the City Council, and to continue to organize alongside my neighbors for a better city."

Shahana Hanif wins in Council District 39 (Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park, Kensington)

Shahana Hanif, a former staffer for term-limited Council Member Brad Lander, has declared victory in the Democratic primary to replace her old boss in the seat. The latest numbers show her having earned 57% of the vote (15,936 votes) after six rounds of ranked choice counting. Her closest competitor, DSA-backed Brandon West, finished in second with 43% (11,033 votes).

Other candidates, including Justin Krebs, Doug Schneider, Briget Rein, Jessica Simmons and Mamnun Haq, were eliminated in earlier rounds of ranked choice counting.

West conceded the race on Saturday afternoon, after an earlier voter count was released, and Hanif declared victory a couple hours later.

“We focused on meeting voters everywhere and earning every single vote,” Hanif wrote in an email blast. “We ran on our feminist values and not once turned away from that. We built an expansive coalition that brought together neighbors from every corner of our diverse district. Together, we shattered the glass ceiling in Brooklyn and won a mandate for transformational change and a people-powered government.”

Rita Joseph wins in Council District 40 (Flatbush, Kensington, Ditmas Park, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens)

In the highly competitive Democratic primary to replace term-limited Council Member Mathieu Eugene in this central Brooklyn seat, educator Rita Joseph has come out on a top. She earned 59.6% of the vote (10,060 votes) after 10 rounds of ranked choice counting. Democratic District Leader Josue Pierre came in second, winning 40.4% of the vote (6,825 votes).

Pierre conceded the race on Saturday night, after an earlier vote count showed Joseph with an insurmountable lead.

"Moving forward, the real work begins," Joseph said in a statement last week. "Our schools are underfunded, our housing is growing less affordable by the day, and we are in the midst of a national reckoning for racial justice."

Darlene Mealy wins in City Council District 41 (Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill, Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights)

In perhaps one of the election cycle’s most unexpected upsets, former Council Member Darlene Mealy beat out incumbent Alicka Ampry-Samuel in the Democratic primary regain control of her old seat.

Mealy earned 57.3% of the vote (8,843 votes) to Ampry-Samuel’s 42.1% (6,501 votes). Because there were only two candidates, ranked choice voting was not used.

“We did it,” Mealy posted on Facebook shortly after election night results were announced. “We Won. Thank you to all that voted for me and believe in me from day one. This is just the beginning.”

Mealy previously held the seat from 2006 to 2017.

Charles Barron wins in City Council District 42 (East New York, New Lots, Remsen Village, Spring Creek, and Starrett City)

Mealy isn’t the only former Council Member poised to return to her old seat. Charles Barron has won the Democratic primary to replace his term-limited wife Inez Barron in eastern Brooklyn. The latest numbers show Barron, who previously held the Council seat from 2001 to 2013, having won 53.7% of the vote (7,962 votes) after three rounds of ranked choice counting.

His closest competitor, Nikki Lucas, who had the support of Barron rival Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, finished in second with 46.3% of the vote (6,856 votes). Two other candidates, Wilfredo Florentino and Gena Watson, were eliminated in earlier rounds of ranked choice voting.

Farah Louis wins in Council District 45 (Flatbush, Midwood, Flatlands, East Flatbush, Marine Park)

As was expected, incumbent Council Member Farah Louis easily fended off a challenge from candidates Anthony Beckford and Cyril Joseph. Louis won 75.4% of first-choice votes cast (14,528 votes) in the Democratic primary. Because she earned over half of the votes cast, ranked choice voting elimination was not triggered.

Louis declared victory on election night.

“We have so much more to do together,” she wrote on Facebook. “Let's continue our progress on expanding health care access, improving schools, and increasing public safety. Let's bring a new women's health clinic, a new community center, and more affordable housing to our district. We are truly just getting started.”

The win represents Louis’ first election to a full, four-year term in office. She initially won the seat in a 2019 special election to replace Jumaane Williams, who vacated the seat after being elected Public Advocate.

Mercedes Narcisse wins in Council District 46 (Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Bergen Beach, Mill Basin Canarsie)

Mercedes Narcisse is on the precipice of becoming the first person of color to represent this southeast Brooklyn Council seat, which is currently held by the term-limited Alan Maisel. Narcisse received 63.7% of the vote (8,926 votes) after seven rounds of ranked choice counting. Her closest competitor, Shirley Paul, finished in second with 36.3% of the vote (5,091 votes).

Other candidates in the crowded field, including Gardy Brazela, Donald Cranston, Judy Newton, Zuri Jackson-Woods, Dimple Willabus and Tiffany Pryor, were eliminated in earlier rounds of ranked choice voting.

Narcisse declared victory on Saturday morning, after an earlier vote count showed her in the lead.

“THANK YOU to the voters and to the many who helped get me to this point,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am ready to work for the people. Congrats to all who ran. I know it wasn't easy but we did it because we want the best for the 46th. I look forward to working with you all.”

Ari Kagan wins in City Council District 47 (Coney Island, Sea Gate, Gravesend, and Bensonhurst)

Ari Kagan, a staffer for term-limited incumbent Council Member Mark Treyger, holds the top spot in the Democratic primary dominated by rival political factions. He earned 55.8% of the votes (4,018 votes) after three rounds of ranked choice counting. Community advocate Steven Patzer came in second, with 44.2% of the vote (3,188 votes).

Two other candidates, former Assembly Member Alex Brook-Krasny and housing manager Joseph Packer, were eliminated in earlier rounds of ranked choice counting.

Kagan celebrated the results in a Facebook post Saturday evening, and prepared himself for a possible general election challenge in November.

“We should never forget what this election is all about,” Kagan wrote. “We have a lot of work to do to improve the quality of life for Southern Brooklyn families, to make sure our streets are safe and clean, to support our renters, homeowners, small businesses, hospitals and schools, seniors and youth. On November 2, we will have a general election and I will face a Republican opponent - our fight is not over.”

Steven Saperstein wins in City Council District 48 (Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Midwood)

After a close tally that involved five rounds of ranked choice counting, Steven Saperstein looks to have won the Democratic primary to fill the seat vacated when Council Member Chaim Deutsch was expelled after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Saperstein received 57% of the vote (4,534 votes) after five rounds of ranked choice counting. His closest competitor, Mariya Markh, who had the support of most Democratic elected officials in the area, finished in second, with 43% of the vote (3,414 votes).

Other candidates, including Amber Adler, Binyomen Zev Bendet, and Heshy Tischler, were eliminated in earlier rounds of ranked choice counting.

In a message posted on Saturday afternoon, after an earlier count showed him in the lead. Saperstein stopped short of formally declaring victory, but said he planned to shift his vote to the general election in November, where he would face Republican candidate Inna Vernikov.