Third Mass Shooting In Two Weeks in Brooklyn

Five men were injured in Tuesday night's shooting at Mother Gaston Blvd. and Belmont Ave, marking it the third mass shooting in the last two weeks in Brooklyn.

BREAKING: From rolling dice to dodging bullets, 5 men were shot overnight in Brooklyn. Police say all are expected to be ok, but suspect is still on the run.



Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/EwccUZWFXo — John Dias (@JohnBDias) August 18, 2021

The most recent one took place just after midnight on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 927 Dekalb Avenue where 8 people were shot. The third one was just over a week ago on August 9, where another 5 people got shot of whom three died.

Elite Learners, Inc. along with several other Cure Violence organizations, community leaders and elected officials will be gathering at 5 pm today at Mother Gaston Blvd. & Belmont Avenue in response to Tuesday night's drive-by shooting which occurred at this same spot, hoping to bring the community together and to denounce gun violence in our communities.





In addition to the above, on August 18, 2021, around 9:20 pm a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his neck at the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place (77 Precinct). He died at the Kings County Hospital. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, and his name is yet to be released.