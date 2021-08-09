Deadly August Weekend In Brooklyn

This weekend we lost four neighbors to gun violence that left many others with various injuries fighting for their lives, with one mass shooting reminiscent of the 2019 Brownsville Old Timers gathering.

This weekend we lost five neighbors to gun violence that left many others with various injuries fighting for their lives, with one mass shooting reminiscent of the 2019 Brownsville Old Timers gathering.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, about a quarter to midnight cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 29 Avenue W (Marlboro Houses). EMS arrived first, NYPD informs, and took the 31-year-old man who had been shot in his torso to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney Island, where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. Man's name has not been released pending proper family notification.

Two hours later, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 2 am, police were called to assist a man shot in front of 1196 East New York Avenue (Ralph Avenue Rehab). They found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso, who was taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he died. His name has not been released pending family notification.

An 18-year-old woman was found at East 98 Street and East New York Avenue with a gunshot wound to her right arm. She was also taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where she is listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Saturday evening, August 7, 2021, at approximately 11:23 pm, a 911 call alerted cops of two people shot at 580 Pennsylvania Avenue. Wayne Washington, 25, of Glenmore Avenue in Brooklyn was shot in his chest and died at Brookdale Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in her torso and is listed in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, according to cops.

Elijah Shepp, 22, of Schenck Avenue in Brooklyn was taken into custody and has since been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The deadliest event of the weekend took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 00:33 am. ShotSpotter was activated at 101 Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn Garden, where about 100-150 people had gathered for a party. Multiple 911 calls came in for persons shot nearby.

Cops found three people shot inside a gray Infinity sedan at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wortman Avenue: a 36-year-old man was shot in the head and died at Brookdale Hospital; another 36-year-old man was shot in the face, chest, and arm and died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County; a 51-year-old man was shot to his right forearm, upper back and chest remains in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Nicholas Palmer of East 225th Street in the Bronx, and Novada Bailey of 122nd Avenue in Queens.

Two additional men were found shot: a 37-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder and drove himself to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle, NY, where he is listed in stable condition; and a 32-year-old man who was shot inside of 101 Wortman Avenue in the chest and neck, is in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. NYPD says that the shooting started following a verbal dispute inside 101 Wortman.

There are no arrests at this time. Here is the clip from yesterday's police briefing:

Watch as NYPD executives provide an update to the shooting earlier this morning in the @nypd75pct. https://t.co/kLhupYqlWr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 8, 2021

Still, the 75th Precinct, one of the worst in the city when it comes to crime, has seen a significant drop in murders this year compared to last, and the precinct got a new commanding officer this May. We looked at what it would take to turn it around earlier this year.

Lastly, on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 4 pm, cops responded to a 911 call and discovered a 37-year-old woman with trauma to her neck in a bed in a bedroom at 172 Amboy Street. She was pronounced deceased on the spot by EMS. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the investigation remains ongoing, and her identity has not been released.