Deputy Inspector Joseph Hayward is now in charge of the 71st Precinct in central Brooklyn, serving parts of Crown Heights, Wingate, and Prospect Lefferts. He was most recently the commanding officer at the 60th precinct covering Coney Island, and before then at the 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge.

The new commanding officer at the 71st Precinct brings with him a troubling record of allegations of civil rights violations against civilians. Deputy Inspector Joseph Hayward began his career in the NYPD in 2000 and was promoted to his current rank in 2018.

Back in 2016, we deep dove in Hayward’s record, following his appointment to lead the 68th Precinct. Hayward “is named as a defendant in at least seven misconduct suits, involving 10 different plaintiffs, dating back to 2004, according to court documents,” we reported at the time.

The allegations were raised against him during the time he served as a lieutenant at the 75th precinct from 2012 to 2014, serving East New York and Cypress Hills, including abuse of authority and forced entry of private premises, as well as the use of physical force against teenagers of color, one of which was a 15-year-old Hispanic boy. (Links to ProPublica Police Accountability Database)

One 2004 case alone cost the city $100,000 to settle charges.