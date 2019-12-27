Central Brooklyn Politics: Never Mind Senate, Josue Pierre Will Run For City Council Instead

FLATBUSH – District Leader Josue “Josh” Pierre announced earlier this week that he has suspended his campaign for State Senate against fellow democrat, Senator Kevin Parker, in the 21st District. He will instead run for the City Council in the 40th District, which will be vacated when current Councilmember Mathieu Eugene is term-limited out.

So far we know that Brian Cunningham, who almost beat Eugene last time, is running again, as are Rita Joseph, Maxi Eugene (Mathieu Eugene’s brother) and Kenneth Lee, based on filings with the city.

“After several weeks of deliberation, I have decided to run for City Council in 2021 and end my campaign for State Senate. Since the summer, I have talked with countless community members in Flatbush about the need for progressive leadership with initiative and an understanding of the most pressing issues we face locally. However, it has also become clear that there is continued concern about the future leadership of the 40th City Council District. This district has bound Flatbush, Ditmas Park, Kensington, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens for decades. By running for City Council, I will be able to continue my yearslong collaboration with community leaders, activists, and non-profit groups who are fighting for affordable housing, education equity, small businesses and a better overall quality of life,” said Pierre in the emailed announcement.

“Time and again, people I’ve met in Flatbush while campaigning for the State Senate seat, expressed the need to fill the void of effective representation that will push the City’s government to create significant, real affordable housing opportunities for our seniors, resources for homeless working families, fund safe recreational spaces for our children, advocate for affordable health care for all, improve our subways, and push for a robust presence of mental health professionals in our public schools rather than over-policing our kids,” Pierre said. “The City Council can lead on all of these issues and more if we elect the right leadership. During my years working for the New York City Comptroller’s Office, we worked to hold the City accountable and ensure critical services including equity for women’s pay and economic opportunities in government contracting. As a Council Member, I will work to empower our communities and create the opportunities we need to ensure progress for all our neighbors.”

