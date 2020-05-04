Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Delivery From These Spots

While this year’s Cinco de Mayo may be different from the one you’ve been picturing, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate. Support one of your local Mexican spots— and don’t forget the tequila.

922 Fulton Street, between Washington Avenue and St. James Place.

Grab burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls, and quesadillas from B’klyn Burro this Cinco de Mayo, available for pick-up and delivery.

7215 3rd Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets.

Chips, salsa, guac, eight tacos, and either a 32-ounce cocktail or six pack of beer could be yours for just $70 from Blue Agave this holiday. If that seems like too much, first reconsider your priorities, but then take comfort in the fact that they’re offering the full menu as well. To sweeten the deal? Check out their Instagram day-of for a live DJ set from Ricky Ricardo from 7:30-10:30.

307 Flatbush Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

For only $75 you can be the proud recipient of the Cinco de Mayo special from Burrito Bar and Kitchen. You’ll get ten tacos (choice of two fillings), two elote, your choice of rice and beans, two shots of Villa One Blanco tequila, and a pitcher of frozen flavored margaritas.

149 Havemeyer Street, between S. 1st and S. 2nd streets.

Celebrate the right way with margaritas, tacos, and cebollitas from Cerveceria Havemeyer.

Cinco de Mayo Restaurant

1202 Cortelyou Road, between Westminster and Argyle Road.

Name a better way to celebrate a holiday than ordering from a restaurant that shares the same name. Oh, you can’t? Neither can we. Try the roast pork, salted beef, or many tacos.

424 7th Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets.

Grab the Cinco De Mayo prefix from Fonda, including dessert and your choice of entree. They’ve also got a huge drink menu available for pick-up, including margaritas, palomas, and sangrias.

Guerreros

809 Avenue U, between E. 8th and E. 9th streets.

Stock up on some spicy pork cemita, chicken tacos, or chalupas tomorrow and you’ll be sure to enjoy yourself.

218 Court Street, between Warren and Baltic streets.

“Not even a pandemic can keep us from a good party!” Lobo wrote on Instagram. As long as that party’s in your apartment with only the people who live there, we couldn’t agree more. Grab to-go margaritas, queso, and tacos and get that party going.

1046 Flatbush Avenue, between Regent Place and Beverly Road.

Try chiles rellenos, sopa de camarones, lengua tacos, or some fried ice cream from Los Tres Chiflados. Don’t forget the margaritas.

138 5th Avenue, between Sterling and St. Johns places.

Celebrate the holiday with delivery or pick-up from Park Slope classic, Miti Miti. They’re most well known for their tacos, but you can’t go wrong with an order of guac and a lobster quesadilla. Don’t forget to pick up a couple (dozen?) margaritas as well.

435 Menahan Street, between Cypress and St. Nicholas avenues.

Try Paloma’s nachos, flautas de pollo, fajitas, or steak morita from Paloma’s this holiday.

367 Metropolitan Avenue, between Havemeyer and Roebling Street.

Grab as much tequila as you can handle, and maybe some food from Taqueria Diana this Cinco de Mayo. We’re partial to the quesadilla suiza, or the carne asada tacos.

752 Nostrand Avenue, between Park and Sterling Places.

If you’re feeling like starting the party early, we’d love to recommend brunch from Taqueria Milear. Try the huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, or huevos a la Mexicana, available until 4:00pm. If that’s not your thing, they’ve also got a full dinner menu available.