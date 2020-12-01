Brooklyn COVID-19 Numbers

Brooklyn reported 624 positive tests of the 15,853 taken, a rate of 3.95%. Our current 7-day positivity is at 2.9%, according to data from the state.

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area positivity is at 6.13%, up from 5.73% yesterday, and up significantly from a week ago when it was just 3.7%.

There were 66 deaths across the state, but thankfully none of them reported in Brooklyn.

The trend in Brooklyn is sadly one of a steady increase in rates. We are up from 2.9% on Saturday, to 3.5% on Sunday, to 3.9% on Monday.

Citywide, the numbers are 3.4% on Saturday, 3.9% on Sunday, and 4.1% on Monday for a 7-day average of 3.12%. If we remain at above 3% for 10 days, there will be further restrictions from the Governor’s previous statements.

Earlier today, NYC’s Health Commissioner issued an advisory for those over 65 or those more likely to experience a severe COVID-19, and their households, to limit outside activities to just the essential ones.