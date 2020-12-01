NYC Health Commissioner Advises Those Over 65 Or With Underlying Conditions To Stay Home

As the cases of COVID-19 across New York City increase rapidly, so are related hospitalizations. The result is that the number of available beds at hospitals is dropping. Today the City’s Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi issued an advisory asking older residents and those especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19, as well as their household members and caregivers, to limit activities outside the home to those that cannot be avoided, effective immediately.

“Hospitals have reported more than 1,100 COVID patients. That’s twice as many as were hospitalized less than three weeks ago and the highest number since early June,” Choksi said earlier today. “Some people face a much greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This includes people who are older or have underlying health conditions like cancer, heart disease, weakened immunity, obesity, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and others. These factors greatly increase the risk of poor outcomes and even death. That’s why today, I’m issuing a Commissioner’s Notice that warns at-risk New Yorkers about the growth in COVID and that urges appropriate precautions. That means stopping nonessential activities, staying in as much as possible, and avoiding social activities outside of your household.”

“While I am discouraging nonessential activities, medical care is essential, both for COVID – that includes testing for COVID – as well as for other conditions,” Choksi reminded. “Whether for diabetes or depression, it’s important to keep seeking routine care and to go to clinics and hospitals when you need to. It is safe. That includes getting the safe, effective, lifesaving vaccine that we already have – the flu shot. It’s still may be the most important one you ever get.”

The Health Department is also asking those covered by this advisory to wear a face-covering at all times indoors and outdoors—including when around members of their own household who frequently interact with the public, and to limit interactions with other people as much as possible.

For more information and guidance, visit nyc.gov/health/coronavirus. The full list of conditions that may increase the risk of severe illness can be found on the CDC website.