Briefly Noted: Second Coronavirus Case, Pedestrian Death Protest, and More

Gov. Cuomo confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the state: A man from Westchester County, who works in Manhattan, was hospitalized, and a school attended by one of his children was closed on Tuesday in the Bronx. (The New York Times)

An off-duty narcotics officer was charged with attempted murder after shooting his gun inside of a Williamsburg bar. Witnesses say he was angered by a woman’s rejection. (Gothamist)

Police arrest 10 protestors during a North Brooklyn pipeline action, interrupting construction in East Williamsburg. (Bushwick Daily)

State Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Diana Richardson, both Democrats representing central Brooklyn, joined together with staff and volunteers in what they called a “day of action” to raise awareness about the 2020 Census. (Gotham Gazette)

New documentary captures the life of NBA player Stephon Marbury from Coney Island. (SlamOnline)

The popular Brooklyn Co-op saw a shopping frenzy Monday, just after New York City’s first case of coronavirus was confirmed. (New York Post)

Bike the whole Brooklyn waterfront on the Greenway Ride 2020 in May, a 26-mile ride that will give you a full tour of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway. (Untapped Cities)

MTA bus driver allegedly spit twice on a mother taking the B25 with a stroller and young child. (Pix 11)

The odds are one in two million — Brooklyn family welcomes their second child born on February 29, with their older child born February 29 four years ago. (NBC New York)

A double-decker bus erupted into flames in a Gowanus storage yard on Monday morning. (Brooklyn Paper)

A mother of three is fighting to get a crossing guard placed at a busy Bensonhurst intersection, saying it gets very busy especially at the beginning and end of the school day. (News 12)

A new street safety group, Take the Streets, protested Monday morning by lining 22 pairs of shoes on the sidewalk outside the Prospect Park YMCA, hoping for the Mayor to see it. Each pair represents a pedestrian killed this year: