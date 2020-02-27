7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Injured After Being Struck by SUV in East New York

EAST NEW YORK — A young boy and his mother were struck by an SUV this morning in East New York.

This morning, around 8:15 a.m., 7-year-old Payson Lott and his 39-year-old mother were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Blake Avenue in East New York, two blocks from their home, police said. The intersection is on the corner of the block that is home to Thomas Jefferson High School and within three blocks of three elementary schools.

Both mother and son were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the boy died from the injuries and mother was listed in stable condition. The 48-year-old Susan Pierrot, who was driving the Jeep stayed on the scene. She was taken into custody and has since been charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, two counts of failure to yield, and two counts of failure to exercise due care. She also lived blocks away.

The Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound on Blake Avenue when the driver made a right turn on Pennsylvania Avenue and struck both pedestrians as they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue in the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

A bodega worker, Salah Ahmid, at the scene where a child was struck and killed this morning in East New York. He saw the kid before the crash, sold him a bacon egg and cheese. He’s talking to reporters and detectives and still working. Hard to imagine how hard a day it is for him pic.twitter.com/iDN7LwWvhf — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) February 27, 2020

This incident comes just two days after a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother were struck by a school bus in the same neighborhood, also just couple of blocks from a school. The 10-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The Mayor tweeted following the crash that NYPD will be stepping up to make sure areas by schools are safer.

The NYPD is committed to protecting our schools and making sure every student gets to class safely. We will be increasing efforts in the coming days to keep our streets safe. Our kids deserve nothing less. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 27, 2020

Transportation Alternatives called for the Mayor to accelerate the safe streets plan:

This is a public health crisis, and our leaders must treat it as such.@NYCMayor, New Yorkers cannot wait weeks, months, or years for safe streets. We must accelerate our path to Vision Zero today, and we stand ready to support you.” — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) February 27, 2020

Updated at 5:50 pm with additional details about the incident and names of the victim and driver.