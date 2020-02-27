Traffic fatality

7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Injured After Being Struck by SUV in East New York

Ana Lucia Murillo|
The intersection where the accident occurred has a four-way crosswalk. Photo via Google Maps.

EAST NEW YORK — A young boy and his mother were struck by an SUV this morning in East New York.

This morning, around 8:15 a.m., 7-year-old Payson Lott and his 39-year-old mother were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Blake Avenue in East New York, two blocks from their home, police said. The intersection is on the corner of the block that is home to Thomas Jefferson High School and within three blocks of three elementary schools.

Both mother and son were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the boy died from the injuries and mother was listed in stable condition. The 48-year-old Susan Pierrot, who was driving the Jeep stayed on the scene. She was taken into custody and has since been charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, two counts of failure to yield, and two counts of failure to exercise due care. She also lived blocks away.

The Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound on Blake Avenue when the driver made a right turn on Pennsylvania Avenue and struck both pedestrians as they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue in the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

 

This incident comes just two days after a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother were struck by a school bus in the same neighborhood, also just couple of blocks from a school. The 10-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The Mayor tweeted following the crash that NYPD will be stepping up to make sure areas by schools are safer.

Transportation Alternatives called for the Mayor to accelerate the safe streets plan:

 

7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle @CitizenApp

Pennsylvania Avenue & Blake Avenue 8:16:53 AM EST

Updated at 5:50 pm with additional details about the incident and names of the victim and driver.

