10 Year Old Girl Killed, Brother Injured By Turning School Bus

EAST NEW YORK – Tragic news this morning out of East New York, where a yellow school bus driver struck and killed a 10-year-old Patience Albert and injured her 15-year-old brother as the children were crossing the street just three blocks from home.

Police inform us that at around 6:45 am they responded to a report of a child struck by a school bus at the corner of Crescent Street (aka Bishop Clarence V. Keaton Boulevard) & Wortman Avenue. The driver, 61- year-old Pedro Colon of Queens, was driving north on Crescent Street and hit the children who were in the crosswalk when he made a right turn onto Wortman, a block from PS224.

That crosswalk has 4 way STOP signs.

The EMS responded and took the children to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where Patience died from injuries shortly after, and her brother remains in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and has since been arrested and charged with two counts of failure to yield and two counts of failure to exercise due care.

NYDN reports the girl attended Achievement First charter school.