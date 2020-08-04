Briefing 8/4: Massive Power Outage, New Bike Lane & A Collapsed Building

It’s Tuesday! And it’s windy outside– the effects of a storm. There’s a massive power outage affecting all five boroughs. As of now, over 64,000 households are without power in the NYC area, Con Edison is saying. Intense winds are also causing trees to fall, so please stay indoors if you are able to and stay safe! As of now, the Tornado Watch and Flash Flood Watch for NYC have both been canceled. To report an outage or fallen tree, call 311.