Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes In The 75 Precinct

CYPRESS HILLS/STARRETT CITY – Two motorcyclists are dead after crashing into cars in a span of just 11 hours in the same 75th Precinct.

First on Sunday, August 2 at around 2:10 a.m., 26-year-old Jordan Smith was driving a 2000 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle and traveling southbound on Louisana Avenue near Twin Pines Drive. According to the NYPD, a 46-year-old man was inside a parked 2006 Nissan Pathfinder facing southbound on Louisiana Avenue. The driver pulled out his car from the curb to make a U-turn to head northbound on Lousiana Avenue. At this time, Smith crashed his motorcycle into the vehicle, which caused him to fall off the motorcycle and into the roadway.

Smith, a man from New Jersey, was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head and body. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was not injured.

Then, on Monday, August 3 at around 1:21 p.m, 23-year-old Jan Shah was driving a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle on Conduit Avenue. According to the NYPD, he was traveling at an “apparent high rate of speed southbound on Conduit Ave through a steady red light at the intersection of Sutter Ave.” Then, he crashed into a 2020 Honda sedan traveling westbound on Sutter Ave, being driven by a 26-year-old.

Shah, a man from Queens, was found laying on the pavement with severe trauma to the head and torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was not injured.

Both fatal incidents are currently being investigated and no arrests have been made as of this time.