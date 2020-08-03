Briefing 8/3: COVID-19 Recovery Clinics, Giving Back With Plants & Filling Out The Census

It’s Monday and it’s finally August! We hope this month will bring you joy. There’s a storm coming up tonight, so please stay alert and stay safe!
- A Jewish man was attacked as he was walking on the street last week in Midwood. Cops are investigating it as a hate crime.
- Have you heard of CampComputer? It’s a free, two-week-long virtual education program catering to rising fourth-and fifth-grade students across the city, we wrote.
- “Hundreds attended an impromptu rave in Brooklyn Saturday night, as indoor bars and clubs across the city remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the Gothamist reported.
- An NYC beekeeper is saving beehives during the coronavirus pandemic, NY1 reported.
- NYC Health + Hospitals is building COVID-19 recovery clinics in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, Crain’s NY reported.
- A Bushwick garden is feeding its neighborhood amid a pandemic,” BK Reader wrote.
- A new MTA unit was formed to help dozens of families left behind by COVID-19 deaths, THE CITY reported.
- “One-time Seton Hall standout returns to his Brooklyn roots, opens juice bar to offer healthy choices during pandemic,” the Daily News reported.
- Two Brooklyn women “started an initiative called planTogether and since April they’ve given hundreds of plants to seniors quarantined at home and to seniors at nearly a dozen nursing facilities in Brooklyn and Queens,” Fox News wrote.
- “As many as one in five COVID-19 patients in New York City were at a risky gathering prior to contracting the virus, a top health official said Monday,” the Daily News reported.
- “Mayor de Blasio said on Monday that his administration would consider making the popular ‘open restaurants’ plan a year-round addition to the city streetscape, rather than cutting it off at Oct. 31, as is the current plan,” Streetsblog reported.
- “Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are urging the city to place more trash cans in their neighborhood, which they claim sees more litter than Brooklyn’s ritzier areas because of a shortage of garbage receptacles,” the Brooklyn Paper wrote.
