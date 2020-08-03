Jewish Man Attacked In Midwood

MIDWOOD – A Jewish man was attacked as he was walking on the street last week. Cops are investigating it as a hate crime.

On Sunday, July 26 at around 11:50 p.m., 35-year-old Boris Noble was walking on East 12th Street near Cary Ct when someone approached him from behind and hit him on the side of his face. According to the NYPD, the suspect hit him with a sharp object, chipping his tooth and causing pain to his jaw. The suspect fled southbound on East 12th Street and then eastbound on Avenue K. Noble refused medical attention on the scene, but was treated later by his primary care doctor.

Noble is a City Council candidate running for District 48 in Sheepshead Bay.

“Security is a major concern in the Jewish community. Crime, security, anti-Semitism — if people don’t feel safe, then what do you have?” he told the Daily News.

Cops describe the suspect as Black man, 6’0″ tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.