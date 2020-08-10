COVID-19

Briefing 8/10: Deaths, Aging Elevators & Radioactive Dead Horse Bay

Zainab Iqbal|
Crape Myrtle in full bloom in Kensington. (Photo: Zainab Iqbal/Bklyner)

It’s Monday, and it’s hot and it will remain hot! There’s a three-day heat advisory in NYC. Please remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on your neighbors.

share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Elderly Asian Woman Was Lit On Fire In Bensonhurst, Not A Hate Crime?

Briefing 8/10: Deaths, Aging Elevators & Radioactive Dead Horse Bay

Bushwick’s Commercial Tenants Rally for Rent Relief