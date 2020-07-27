News

Briefing 7/27: Shootings, Domestic Violence & A Shrine In Williamsburg

Zainab Iqbal|
Kosciuszko Pool in Brooklyn on Monday, July 27, 2020. (Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

It’s Monday! There’s a heat advisory out for today, so please stay hydrated and cool. Remember to drinks lots of water.

share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B
Industry City

Time to Put an End to New York City’s Racist Rezonings – OPINION

Briefing 7/27: Shootings, Domestic Violence & A Shrine In Williamsburg

Shirley Chisholm Community Recreation Center Coming To East Flatbush