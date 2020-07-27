Briefing 7/27: Shootings, Domestic Violence & A Shrine In Williamsburg

It’s Monday! There’s a heat advisory out for today, so please stay hydrated and cool. Remember to drinks lots of water.
- The MTA announced today that two Brooklyn stations will be ADA accessible: 86 St. R station in Bay Ridge is set to become ADA accessible this week and the Bedford Ave L station in Williamsburg in early August.
- This was another weekend with shootings and deaths. In four separate shootings across the borough, five people died, including a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old.
- “A Brooklyn lawmaker has joined the growing chorus of parents and activists calling on the city to close streets around school buildings for use as car-free space for recreation, lunch, small group instruction, and other activities,” Chalkbeat reported.
- A 37-year-old motorcyclist is dead after an NYPD car crashed into him while allegedly responding to a shooting.
- Here’s an opinion piece by our publisher and editor on why Maya Wiley should run for mayor.
- Have you checked out this story by the NY Times? “These Businesses Lasted Decades. The Virus Closed Them for Good.” It features some Brooklyn businesses!
- “COVID-19 and racial justice movements show it’s time for Black food sovereignty in Brooklyn,” Bedford and Bowery wrote.
- “Police are looking for three men who wrecked a Brooklyn bagel shop in a violent rage, causing thousands of dollars in damage,” CBS reported.
- “At the height of New York’s coronavirus lockdown, domestic violence in the five boroughs skyrocketed,” the NY Post reported.
- “Williamsburgers installed a ‘Say Their Names’ shrine at the 50 Kent Ave. pop-up park over the weekend, honoring almost 200 Black people who were killed by police violence or who died fighting racism,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- Face masks and hand sanitizers will be distributed on July 28th at 1 p.m. at Church and Nostrand Avenues.
