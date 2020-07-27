Motorcyclist Dead After NYPD Car Crashed Into Him While Responding To False Shooting Report

WILLIAMSBURG – A 37-year-old motorcyclist is dead after an NYPD car crashed into him while allegedly responding to a shooting.

On Saturday, July 25 at around 9:25 p.m., cops were in a 2017 Ford Explorer NYPD vehicle with sirens on, traveling westbound on Metropolitan Avenue. They say they were on their way to Metropolitan and Wythe Avenues where a man was shot, which turns out, was a false report.

As they reached Metropolitan Avenue and Driggs Avenue, they crossed a red light and crashed into 37-year-old Delroy Morris who was driving southbound on Driggs Avenue on his 2006 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle.

“The speed that the SUV was going was so fast, there wouldn’t have been enough time to hear the siren and or see the lights even,” Amanda Lundquist, a witness told the Daily News. “Even if he had seen the cop coming, they would have had a collision because the cop was going very fast.”

Morris was found on the pavement with trauma to the head. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was pronounced dead. According to the Daily News, Morris was a hospital morgue worker. He was also a father to five-year-old and 14-year-old boys.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.