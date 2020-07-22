Briefing 7/22: Vigils, Bullets & Brooklyn Block Party

It’s Wednesday, and yes, it’s still hot outside! Is there anything you feel we should be covering? Send us an email at editor@bklyner.com!
- Almost a month after elections, Emily Gallagher finally declared victory in the 50th Assembly District beating incumbent Joe Lentol. In Assembly District 57, Phara Souffrant Forrest declared victory against incumbent Walter Mosely, we wrote.
- Here’s our list of openings and closings: Life Must Go On Edition. Tell us what we missed!
- Young Muslims and Jews from Brooklyn are raising $100,000 for COVID-19 relief for Palestinian refugees, we reported.
- Joycelyn Taylor is running for mayor. We spoke to her and wrote all about it here.
- The coronavirus threatens the luster of superstar cities, the NY Times reported.
- Mourners gathered in Gravesend on July 19 for a vigil honoring locals who have been lost to COVID-19, the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- “Brooklyn nurse concerned about sending her son back to school in September,” Pix11 reported.
- “Neo Fleurimond a young scholar from Brownsville and a student at the Eagle Academy at Ocean Hill, recently was awarded the Gates Millenium Scholarship,” BK Reader reported.
- Jeffrey B. Gantt, a Williamsburg bar owner, drowned on Long Island while trying to get an oar that fell from a rowboat, NBC reported.
- “A woman struck in the buttocks by a stray bullet on her way to a Brooklyn hotel could barely believe she’d been shot — and said Tuesday the harrowing ordeal has only made her more of an optimist,” the Daily News reported.
- A pick-up truck crashed into an outdoor dining area in Sunset Park, Fox News reported.
- Have you read this wonderful NY Mag story titled, “The Brooklyn Block Party That Doesn’t Stop”?
- If you want to learn about how to support the fight to fund excluded workers and win relief for undocumented immigrant families, there’s a Zoom meeting taking place tomorrow here.
Comments