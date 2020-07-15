Briefing 7/15: Today Is Deadline To File Taxes, Another Player Testing Positive For Coronavirus & More

It’s Wednesday! Can you believe we are already halfway done with July? Where has the time gone?

TODAY is the deadline to file your taxes, or file for extension!

Six people were shot in Crown Heights this morning. One of them died, we reported.

Because of the uptick in shootings, the Mayor launched the Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention initiative. We wrote all about it here.

“With the onset of Covid-19 many of the restaurants Natoora supplied were shuttered with just a few days notice. Rather than following suit, the company pivoted its business in Brooklyn from supplying restaurants to delivering directly to individuals,” we reported.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is putting out $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of one-year-old Davell Gardner.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for the coronavirus, the Post reported.

“Three people who were on a recent Delta Airlines flight traveling to upstate New York have tested positive for COVID-19,” Pix11 reported.

Brooklyn teen Jalan Alston gave his life to save his friends from drowning, even though he could not swim, the NY Post reported.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new rental assistance program for New York tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency rental assistance is aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes. It will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income due to the pandemic,” ABC7 reported.

“For the first time, New York City has introduced a 15-minute diagnostic test for COVID as part of a test and trace pilot program in the Bronx,” Gothamist reported.

“The activist who was tased by an NYPD officer and violently arrested on Sunday evening in Bay Ridge was still in the hospital as of Wednesday,” Gothamist reported.

“Group of NYC students creates ‘Scholar Studio,’ free online tutoring course to help others prepare for upcoming school year,” CBS reported.

64 videos show the NYPD meeting protestors with fists and clubs, the NY Times reported.

“State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan are demanding that the city forgive any fines levied in the NYC Open Restaurants program on restaurant owners who have been forced to change their outdoor seating plans due to the shifting guidelines,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.