Six People Were Shot In Crown Heights This Morning. One Of Them Died.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Six people were shot early this morning. Five are in stable condition and one died from her wounds.

On Wednesday, July 15 at around 2:11 a.m., a group of people was outside a building on President Street near Franklin Avenue when someone started firing shots. When cops arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman was shot in the butt, a 19-year-old man was shot in the butt, another 19-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 35-year-old man was shot in the arm. The first two people were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist and the rest were taken to Methodist Hospital. They are all in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, two other people were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County by private means. A 52-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the leg and a 30-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the torso. The woman is in stable condition. The man died.

As of now, there have been no arrests made in the shooting early this morning. The investigation is also ongoing.