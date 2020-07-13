Briefing 7/14: Zero Coronavirus Deaths, Infections In Young People Increasing & More

Happy Monday! The weekend was filled with shootings, deaths, and protests. We hope this week will be a good one.
- A one-year-old baby boy was shot and killed at a cookout last night in Bed Stuy. Three other people were also shot but are in stable condition.
- Ebb & Flow Bakery rolls out Flan Parisien for Bastille Day, we reported.
- On Thursday, July 9th, summer school rising 7th-grade students at Achievement First (AF) Endeavor school in Brooklyn went home with a math problem that many parents found offensive, we reported.
- Brooklyn’s 5th Avenue between Dean Street and Park Place is now part of the city’s Open Streets program, designed to aid small businesses and provide more room for social distancing and allow for expanded street dining, we reported.
- A new bill seeks to repeal state law governing admissions to NYC’s specialized high schools, Chalkbeat reported.
- A Brooklyn woman’s death during childbirth spurs renewed outcry over treatment disparities, THE CITY reported.
- New York City reports zero new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in months, CNN reported.
- “Coronavirus infections jumped by 30 percent last month among New York City residents between the ages of 20 to 29, a pattern mirrored in the rest of the country where public officials have attributed most of the new cases to younger Americans,” Gothamist reported.
- Jane Walentas, “the best friend and wife to David, a caring mom and grandmom to Jed and his family, and a visionary and benefactor for DUMBO (including the iconic ‘Jane’s Carousel’, lovingly restored by Jane), has died. She was 76.
- Orthodox Jews donate blood plasma by the thousands, NBC News reported.
- Here’s how the coronavirus devastated workers in Brownsville, Marketplace reported.
- High-speed crash at Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field leaves three youths dead, AMNY reported.
