One-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed At Cookout

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – A one-year-old baby boy was shot and killed at a cookout last night. Three other people were also shot but are in stable condition.

On Sunday, July 12 at around 11:30 p.m., a man opened fire on a group of people who were doing a barbeque outside the Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. According to the NYPD, one-year-old Davell Gardner was sitting in a stroller when he was shot in the stomach, along with three others – a 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 36-year-old man in the leg, and a 27-year-old man in the groin. All of them were taken to Maimonides Hospital. The little boy died while the men are in stable condition.

“It’s heartbreaking for so many reasons and it starts with the fact that there are so many guns. And that’s a New York tragedy and a national tragedy,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “But it’s also an indication of the work we have to do. We have to heal. We have to bring our police and communities together. We have so much to do.”

“We’ve got to take resolve out of every situation like this. We can never give up,” he said. “We can never give up on our children, we can never give up on our families, we can never give up on our neighborhoods – no matter how tough it seems.”

NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Bureau Jeffrey Maddrey Tweeted, “A one-year-old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting. Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must. STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence.”

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.