Briefing 6/30: NY Death Toll Goes To Five, Toppling Trees & Virtual Graduation Ceremonies

It’s the last day of June! We hope July brings you lots of happiness and peace. And we hope we can get back to some sort of normal.

The coronavirus death toll drops to five in NYC.

“Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the opening of Medgar Evers College, two subway stations in Brooklyn will be renamed after the historically Black CUNY institution that honors the civil rights pioneer,” Gothamist reported.

Governor Cuomo announced that he’s sending state police, the Department of Health, and the New York State Liquor Authority to the city to monitor compliance,” NY1 reported.

A “new report from Yelp found that since the beginning of March, 23,981 restaurants that are listed on their platform shut down completely at some point during the pandemic, and 53% of those have already decided to close their doors for good [in the U.S],” the Post reported.

The storm yesterday caused many trees to topple in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for the coronavirus, Sports Illustrated reported.

JFK Airport becomes the first U.S airport with COVID-19 screening, the Daily News reported.

“What started as a way for two musicians to get out of the house during the pandemic has turned into nightly concerts at the boathouse in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park,” Patch reported.

Joseph Ferris, a former Assembly Member, died on June 20 at 85-years-old, the Brooklyn Paper reported.

NYC is honoring 2020 graduates with a citywide virtual graduation ceremony tonight at 7 p.m. featuring Lin Manuel Miranda and more. You can tune in here.

Effective yesterday, NYC is ending punitive segregation in jails for people with underlying medical conditions — and committing to ending solitary confinement for good, the Mayor announced.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced earlier today that those coming to New York from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee now also have to quarantine for 14 days, we reported.

Amber Adler is running for City Council District 48, we reported.