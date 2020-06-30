Quarantine Required For Those Coming From 16 States

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced earlier today that those coming to New York from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee now also have to quarantine for 14 days.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said in the announcement. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

The quarantine now applies to visitors from or residents returning from 16 states that have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, officials inform. This does not mean you can’t visit grandma in Iowa – just plan on staying put for two weeks when you get back to Brooklyn. Here are all the states on the list as of June 30, 2020:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah