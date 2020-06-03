Briefing 6/3: More Protests, Day Camps To Reopen & NYC Expands Free COVID-19 Testing

It’s Wednesday! We started off with rain this morning, but the weather is now beautiful outside. Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:
- There were 683 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC. There were also 41 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City.
- Ezras Nashim, an all-women paramedic group in Brooklyn has been responding to COVID-19 calls in Boro Park, NY 1 reported. “I had to put on all the PPE gear, everything from goggles to face masks, N-95 respirators to the apron that were protective gear. It just meant going in completely geared up,” said Rachel Freier, Director of Ezras Nashim, told NY1.
- NY will be allowing outdoor dining in Phase 2 of the coronavirus reopening, the Daily News reported.
- “The Brooklyn Historical Society is asking Brooklynites to submit materials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the archivists hope will provide a snapshot into the tumultuous era of the viral outbreak in the borough,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY are at an all-time low, Governor Cuomo announced.
- Protests against police brutality are continuing every day in Brooklyn. Last night, 2,000 people were trapped on the Manhattan Bridge for two hours. The NYPD was blocking both entrances.
- Day camps in NYC can reopen June 29th, the Governor announced.
- NYC has expanded free COVID-19 testing for all, Gothamist reported.
- “More than 100 people arrested amid weekend protests and unrest have spent over 24 hours behind bars in Manhattan without seeing a judge, according to a Legal Aid Society lawsuit demanding their release,” THE CITY reported.
- Muslims Giving Back (MGB), a non-profit organization whose mission has always been to give back, gave out over 100 sandwiches, cold water bottles, and masks to protestors fighting against police brutality last night, we reported.
- Here’s how to apply for “affordable” housing.
- We spoke to candidates running to represent Congressional District 9 about the protests and policing. One declined to comment, we reported.
- Cops fired several rounds at an armed man, killing him in Crown Heights, we reported.
