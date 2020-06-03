Cops Fire Several Rounds At Armed Man, Killing Him In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A man in Brooklyn who was accused of shooting another man was shot and killed by cops himself last night.

On Tuesday, June 2 at around 9:26 p.m., cops arrived on the corner of Bergen Street near Rochester Avenue to find a 49-year-old man who was shot. The cops walked a block to find 34-year-old Malik Tyquan Graves allegedly “hiding behind a tree.” According to Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan, the man was armed; he had a gun in his hands.

“The officers gave orders for the male to drop the weapon for over a minute; that is on body camera and on witnesses’ Facebook accounts,” Monahan said. “The male refused the orders of the officers. The officers discharged their weapons at the individual and struck him.”

In videos by witnesses, the cops fired several times, killing Graves at the scene. The 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. A few cops were taken to the hospital to be treated for tinnitus, which is noise or ringing in the ears.

Police just killed a kid in Brooklyn Crown Heights 🙏🏾🥺 #BlackLivesMattter #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Z7MBZBZtGa — Flo Money (@Humble_Chase) June 3, 2020

News 12 spoke to Motique Graves, who is Graves’ mother who said “That was my son… They shot him about 18 or 19 times all over his body.”

“It’s not right, it’s not right,” she said. “They could’ve just shot him in the arm, they could have arrested him. I’d rather him be in jail than dead, but they didn’t have to kill him.”