Briefing 6/25: No NYC Marathon, On Track For Phase 3 Reopening & More

It’s Thursday! We took a nice walk outside and the weather was beautiful. Please remember to always keep on your face covering when outside.
- There were 338 new positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus in NYC, compared to the 292 cases from yesterday. There were also 30 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 28 deaths from yesterday.
- NYC is on track for Phase 3 reopening on July 6, the Mayor announced today, promising reopenings of basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, nail salons, tattoo/massage parlors, dog runs, and more.
- The NYC Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
- There were no protest-related upticks in COVID-19, Politico reported.
- This woman’s coronavirus test came back positive. Three days later, she had a baby at a Brooklyn Hospital, the NY Times reported.
- “The Parks Department is heeding Brooklyn residents’ demand that the NYPD’s 88th Police Precinct vacate Classon Playground, which police are using as a parking lot,” Streetsblog reported.
- New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-March, the Governor announced.
- “The Way Station — a proudly self-described bar for nerds in Prospect Heights — will not be reopening after nearly ten years,”
- NYC Drag Queens go virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC7 reported.
- Local Restaurants are open for outdoor dining and hopeful for the return of customers, we reported.
- So much crime happening this month. Please be safe out there!
- “De Blasio floated layoffs to save $1 billion. But the City’s financial future teeters on many unknowns,” THE CITY reported.
