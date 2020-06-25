Coronavirus 2020

Briefing 6/25: No NYC Marathon, On Track For Phase 3 Reopening & More

Zainab Iqbal|
Mama Falcon visits her baby chicks atop the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Bridge on Wed., May 21, 2020, where Chris Nadareski examines and applies tracking bands to new peregrine falcons that have hatched in a nest built atop the structure for them. Photo: Metropolitan Transportation Authority

It’s Thursday! We took a nice walk outside and the weather was beautiful. Please remember to always keep on your face covering when outside.

  • There were 338 new positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus in NYC, compared to the 292 cases from yesterday. There were also 30 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 28 deaths from yesterday.
  • NYC is on track for Phase 3 reopening on July 6, the Mayor announced today, promising reopenings of basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, nail salons, tattoo/massage parlors, dog runs, and more.
  • The NYC Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
  • There were no protest-related upticks in COVID-19, Politico reported.
  • This woman’s coronavirus test came back positive. Three days later, she had a baby at a Brooklyn Hospital, the NY Times reported. 
  • “The Parks Department is heeding Brooklyn residents’ demand that the NYPD’s 88th Police Precinct vacate Classon Playground, which police are using as a parking lot,” Streetsblog reported. 
  • New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-March, the Governor announced. 
  • “The Way Station — a proudly self-described bar for nerds in Prospect Heights — will not be reopening after nearly ten years,”
  • NYC Drag Queens go virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC7 reported. 
  • Local Restaurants are open for outdoor dining and hopeful for the return of customers, we reported. 
  • So much crime happening this month. Please be safe out there!
  • “De Blasio floated layoffs to save $1 billion. But the City’s financial future teeters on many unknowns,” THE CITY reported. 
share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Briefing 6/25: No NYC Marathon, On Track For Phase 3 Reopening & More

Reshuffle At NYPD Brooklyn North

Basketball Courts, Soccer Fields and Dog Runs on Track To Reopen July 6