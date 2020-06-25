Thursday Crime Blotter: Shootings, Show-offs and Fireworks

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for a man who demanded a sexual act from a woman and then forced her hands on his private parts.

On Wednesday, June 17 at around 12:15 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was walking to a local bodega on the corner of Cooper Street and Central Avenue. Then, an unidentified man approached her and demanded a sexual act. The woman refused and the man proceeded to grab her hands and put them on his exposed private parts.

According to the cops, the woman was able to flee physically unharmed and the man left the location. A photo of the suspect after the incident is included above. As of now, no arrests have been made.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man they believe shot another man during a dispute.

On Saturday, June 20 at around 5:50 a.m., a man shot a 28-year-old man once in the torso following a dispute inside a building on Pacific Street near Albany Avenue.

The man was taken to Interfaith hospital and was soon released. The suspect fled on foot heading east on Pacific Street. Cops describe him as a Black man in his 20s, about 5’10” with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and dark-colored sneakers. A photo is included above.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

MIDWOOD – Cops are looking for two men who stole close to $2,000 from a bagel shop earlier this month.

On Monday, June 1 at around 2:19 a.m., two men forcibly entered a bagel shop on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue K through a locked front gate. Once they were inside, they stole about $1,600 and two cash registers before fleeing the location. A photo of the suspects is included above.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

PARK SLOPE – Cops are looking for two men who robbed another man as he was riding his e-bike earlier this week.

On Monday, June 22 at around 10:10 p.m., two men exited a white BMW and approached a 31-year-old man who was on an e-bike. According to the cops, they pushed the man off his bike and stole the bike. One of the suspects re-entered the BMW, while the other fled on the stolen bike. A photo is included above.

The 31-year-old had minor pain to his leg but refused medical attention on the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN – The NYPD needs help looking for two men who shot five people earlier this week.

On Monday, June 22 at around 10:54 p.m., two men fired handguns at the corner of Sterling Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Five people were injured in the shooting.

According to the cops, a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her head, a 39-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back, and a 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his head, a 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back. They were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and are in stable condition.

The suspects fled on foot heading south on Brooklyn Avenue. A photo is included above. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly threw multiple fireworks toward police officers and a police car.

On Sunday, June 14 at around 11:20 p.m., an unidentified man threw fireworks at cops and a car on Ocean Avenue near Church Avenue. According to the NYPD, no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatsuit, white t-shirt, white sneakers, and a hat. A photo is included above. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

SOUTH SLOPE – Cops are looking for a man who stood outside a window and exposed his private parts while a woman and her kids were inside.

On Sunday, May 31 at around 8:40 p.m., a man stood outside a house on 22nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue and exposed his private parts. According to the NYPD, a woman with her children was inside and called the cops. The man fled the location in a white mid-sized SUV.

A photo of the man is included above. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.