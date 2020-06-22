Briefing 6/22: Barbershops, Salons, Houses of Worship Reopen And More

It’s Monday! And summer has officially started. Despite the wonderful weather, the pandemic is still not over yet. So please keep your distance and wear a face covering when around people.
- There were 249 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC. There were also 40 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
- Phase 2 begins today! Churches, temples, and masjids have re-opened for worship. Barbershops and salons also have permission to open.
- Tomorrow is election day! Read up on the candidates and please wear a face-covering when you do go to vote.
- A man was shot and killed on Saturday and shootings are up 25% citywide, we reported.
- An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a car left the rider dead on Sunday, June 21 in East Flatbush.
- “The city lost 20% of its jobs in three months, with low-wage workers hardest hit. As Phase 2 of return begins, a full rebound is four years away, economists predict. The brunt of the pain is expected to be concentrated among low-wage workers and neighborhood small businesses,” THE CITY reported.
- We wrote about Shafiq Hussain, a 59-year-old man who died from the coronavirus back in April. Have you read this piece yet?
- “Andre Devore, who lived to make others laugh and loved Brownsville, dies of coronavirus,” NY1 reported. “I would like the world to remember that Andre was a good, fun person. Everybody that knew him knew they’d have fun around him. When you come around him, you’re laughing because he makes you laugh. He was like the life of the party,” his brother said.
- Who needs sleep when there are so many fireworks, Gothamist wondered.
- “Hundreds of tenants and renters rallied Monday outside newly opened Housing Courts across New York City to protest the end of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s eviction moratorium, which expired Saturday,” MSN reported.
- “The state nurses union wants New York to divert money away from the NYPD to help address racial disparities in healthcare at hospitals that primarily serve the city’s poorest patients,” the Daily News reported.
