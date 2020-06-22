Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

EAST FLATBUSH – An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a car left the rider dead on Sunday, June 21.

Police responded to a 911 call that came in just after 4:00 am about a crash at the intersection of Winthrop Street and E. 92 Street. They found a man in his 30s in the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has determined that the motorcyclist, operating an unknown black motorcycle, was traveling southbound on E. 92 Street when he struck the 2015 Red Lincoln MKC traveling eastbound on Winthrop Street.

The motorcycle was removed from the collision scene by an unknown person(s) prior to the arrival of the officers.

The 50-year-old operator of the SUV, Sheldon Skinner of Canarsie, remained on scene and has been arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. The investigation remains ongoing.