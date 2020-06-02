Briefing 6/2: Citywide Curfew For The Week, Dentists Can Reopen, & New Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

It’s Tuesday! The weather is wonderful outside and is expected to stay like that for the rest of the week. Here are the latest:

There will be a citywide curfew today and throughout the rest of the week starting at 8 p.m every night and ending at 5 a.m. Essential workers will still be allowed to travel to and from work during the curfew.

The city is still on track for June 8 reopening, and MTA is expected to resume its regular operating schedule.

The NY Times wrote a story about how the coronavirus “ravaged” at a Flatbush school, but they found a way to fight back.

Train operators and conductors have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections among subway workers, THE CITY reported.

New York State dentists can reopen statewide, the Governor announced. Dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.

The Mayor said NYC doesn’t need the National Guard. “When outside armed forces come into communities, especially these intense situations they have not been trained for, that’s a dangerous scenario. We have 36,000 police officers who will keep this city safe,” he said.

The MTA has installed hand sanitizer dispensers at four stations throughout the city including one at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, Gothamist reported.

Here’s how to help young readers, according to literacy experts from the new TV show ‘Let’s Learn NYC!’

With the rent due on June 1, state lawmakers and courts have taken measures to stave off eviction for tenants who’ve suffered devastating job losses — aid that by design will miss many in greatest need, especially immigrants, THE CITY reported.

Here are seven resources for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

We spoke to another cop today about George Floyd, the protests, and everything in between. According to this cop, Black men murdered by cops isn’t a race issue at all.