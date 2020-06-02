Briefing 6/2: Citywide Curfew For The Week, Dentists Can Reopen, & New Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

It’s Tuesday! The weather is wonderful outside and is expected to stay like that for the rest of the week. Here are the latest:
- There will be a citywide curfew today and throughout the rest of the week starting at 8 p.m every night and ending at 5 a.m. Essential workers will still be allowed to travel to and from work during the curfew.
- The city is still on track for June 8 reopening, and MTA is expected to resume its regular operating schedule.
- The NY Times wrote a story about how the coronavirus “ravaged” at a Flatbush school, but they found a way to fight back.
- Train operators and conductors have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections among subway workers, THE CITY reported.
- New York State dentists can reopen statewide, the Governor announced. Dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.
- The Mayor said NYC doesn’t need the National Guard. “When outside armed forces come into communities, especially these intense situations they have not been trained for, that’s a dangerous scenario. We have 36,000 police officers who will keep this city safe,” he said.
- The MTA has installed hand sanitizer dispensers at four stations throughout the city including one at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, Gothamist reported.
- Here’s how to help young readers, according to literacy experts from the new TV show ‘Let’s Learn NYC!’
- With the rent due on June 1, state lawmakers and courts have taken measures to stave off eviction for tenants who’ve suffered devastating job losses — aid that by design will miss many in greatest need, especially immigrants, THE CITY reported.
- Here are seven resources for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
- We spoke to another cop today about George Floyd, the protests, and everything in between. According to this cop, Black men murdered by cops isn’t a race issue at all.
