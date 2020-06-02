Seven Resources for Supporting #BLM

As we enter into our second week of protests, now with an 8:00 pm curfew, action has become more necessary than ever. In addition to contacting your representatives, donating to charitable organizations, and voicing your support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, we’ve compiled some other ways for you to show your Brooklyn and NYC businesses pride.

Hannah Goldfield, the food critic who usually writes Tables for Two for The New Yorker, compiled this list of black-owned businesses throughout the city along with other journalists and helpers.

Black-Owned Brooklyn has long been cataloging and documenting the businesses in our communities.

Eat Okra is an app that also allows users to search for black-owned eateries in their local areas. You can find it on the App Store.

Rachel Karten, a social media editor for Bon Appetit magazine, compiled this list as well of black-owned businesses.

This post, from @worn__ware on Instagram, highlights black-owned bookstores for you to purchase from, rather than big-box chains. The post also offers a list of anti-racism texts for your consideration.

The Brooklyn Movement Center is a black-led group that supports food-insecure families in Brooklyn and has been working throughout both this crisis and the COVID-19 crisis to assist their community.

Queer Soup Night is hosting a weekend night completely free with food for protestors, or others who need it.

