Briefing 6/16: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Go On & More

It’s Tuesday! Can you believe we’re already halfway through June? A lot has been happening, so let’s get started.
- There were 324 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 443 cases from yesterday. There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 18 deaths from yesterday.
- “Three Bed-Stuy zip codes ranked among the city’s top 20 for illegal fireworks complaints during the coronavirus lockdown starting in March, according to 311 data,” Patch reported.
- A march is scheduled this afternoon at 159 Dr. Joan Maynard Way, at the intersection of St. Marks and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.
- There will also be a vigil at McCarren Park at 7 p.m.
- Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating contest will go on this year, but with social distancing rules. “There won’t be a live audience, and the contestants will be socially distanced while following other safety guidelines. The contest will be televised from a private location, and will be dedicated to raising money for food banks,” NY1 reported.
- A distillery in the Brooklyn Navy Yard has pivoted to making hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WCBS 880 reported.
- TODAY is the LAST day to apply for an absentee ballot. Apply here.
- Apple will be re-opening 10 of its stores in NY this week, including in Brooklyn. They will be opened by appointment, “meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iPhone,” CNBC reported.
- A motorcycle crash in Canarsie left the rider dead, we reported this morning.
- Three elected officials cut the locks in two playgrounds this morning. The Mayor said not so fast,” we reported.
