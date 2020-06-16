Briefing 6/16: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Go On & More

It’s Tuesday! Can you believe we’re already halfway through June? A lot has been happening, so let’s get started.

There were 324 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 443 cases from yesterday. There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 18 deaths from yesterday.

“Three Bed-Stuy zip codes ranked among the city’s top 20 for illegal fireworks complaints during the coronavirus lockdown starting in March, according to 311 data,” Patch reported.

A march is scheduled this afternoon at 159 Dr. Joan Maynard Way, at the intersection of St. Marks and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

There will also be a vigil at McCarren Park at 7 p.m.

Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating contest will go on this year, but with social distancing rules. “There won’t be a live audience, and the contestants will be socially distanced while following other safety guidelines. The contest will be televised from a private location, and will be dedicated to raising money for food banks,” NY1 reported.

A distillery in the Brooklyn Navy Yard has pivoted to making hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WCBS 880 reported.

TODAY is the LAST day to apply for an absentee ballot. Apply here.

Apple will be re-opening 10 of its stores in NY this week, including in Brooklyn. They will be opened by appointment, “meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iPhone,” CNBC reported.

A motorcycle crash in Canarsie left the rider dead, we reported this morning.

Three elected officials cut the locks in two playgrounds this morning. The Mayor said not so fast,” we reported.