Traffic fatality

Motorcycle Crash In Canarsie Kills Rider

Zainab Iqbal|

CANARSIE – A crash with a car killed a 38-year-old motorcyclist last Friday.

On June 12 at around 3:45 p.m., 38-year-old Sherman Simpson of Canarsie was riding his motorcycle, traveling westbound on Conklin Ave, at – according to the NYPD – high speed. At the same time, a 23-year-old man was traveling northbound on East 96th Street. Simpson crashed into the front passenger side door of the 23-year-old’s 2015 Nissan SUV, and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. The other driver remained at the scene and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Zainab Iqbal

B

