Motorcycle Crash In Canarsie Kills Rider

CANARSIE – A crash with a car killed a 38-year-old motorcyclist last Friday.

On June 12 at around 3:45 p.m., 38-year-old Sherman Simpson of Canarsie was riding his motorcycle, traveling westbound on Conklin Ave, at – according to the NYPD – high speed. At the same time, a 23-year-old man was traveling northbound on East 96th Street. Simpson crashed into the front passenger side door of the 23-year-old’s 2015 Nissan SUV, and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. The other driver remained at the scene and the investigation is currently ongoing.