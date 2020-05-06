Briefing 5/6: Free Masks In Brooklyn & An Elevator Tech Keeping Hospital Running

Today is Wednesday. It’s National Nurses Day! It’s also a bit cooler than it was yesterday so please stay indoors. Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 1,565 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 1,189 new cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the City to 173,288. In Brooklyn, there were 502 new positive confirmed cases, compared to the 296 new cases from yesterday. This brings the total to 46,139 confirmed cases in the borough.

There were 293 new hospitalizations in NYC, compared to the 338 new hospitalizations from yesterday, bringing the total to 43,676 hospitalizations in the City.

There were 214 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 188 new deaths from yesterday, bringing the total of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths to 13,938, with 5,359 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths has gone up to 4,194.

The NY Times profiled City Fresh Market in Brooklyn about how it has been going during the pandemic. Have you read it yet?

The Daily News spoke to Donny Ramsuchit, an elevator technician, as he keeps the VA Hospital running in Brooklyn. “All of these elevators are priorities. Each has to be running at all times,” he said. “They allow for emergency services, emergency surgery. They have to be working to ensure people feel safe and the doctors and nurses can do their jobs. It’s an honor to be here and serve the veterans.”

A woman was discharged following one month in rehabilitation at the Atrium Rehabilitation Center Facility after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, ABC7 reported.

Michael Spinelli, “who masterminded the attempted murder of an innocent woman in 1992, was released from prison Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns, saying he’s a different person from his old mob days and even wants to be a yoga instructor,” the Daily News reported.

Here’s where to get free masks in Brooklyn this week.

James Madison High School is honoring its graduates with a photo display on the school gates, we reported.

A project, called #REHasYourBack (Real Estate Has Your Back), started in March and delivers meals five days a week in Brooklyn, we reported.