Where To Get Free Mask In Brooklyn This Week

The city is set to distribute millions of free face coverings, and this is the latest set of locations for distributions this week. There are 17 locations in total in Brooklyn, and most of them assume you do not work during the day:
THURSDAY:
Bensonhurst Park
Courts at 21st Ave and 21 Drive
Thursday, May 7, 10AM-12PM
Marine Park
Salt Marsh Nature Center (3301 Avenue U)
Thursday May 7, 10AM- 12PM
Owl’s Head Park
Field House at 68th Street
Thursday, May 7, 2PM-4PM
Linden Park
Entrance at Linden Blvd and Vermont St
Thursday, May 7, 2PM-4PM
FRIDAY:
Fort Hamilton
Senior Recreation Center (9941 Fort Hamilton Pkwy)
Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM
Betsy Head Park
Herzl St and Dumont Ave
Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM
Saratoga Park
Entrance at Macon St between Saratoga Ave and Howard Ave
Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM
St. Andrew’s Playground
Entrance on Kingston between Atlantic and Herkimer (Around 33 Kingston)
Friday, May 8, 2PM-4PM
SATURDAY:
Sunset Park
Play Center Entrance
Saturday, May 9, 2PM-4PM
Prospect Park
Bartel Pritchard Lot
Saturday, May 9, 2PM-4PM
SUNDAY:
Coney Island Boardwalk
Steeplechase Plaza (West 16th St and Rigelmann Boardwalk)
Sunday, May 10, 10AM-12PM
Prospect Park
Entrance at Parkside Ave and Ocean Ave
Sunday, May 10, 2PM-4PM
Prospect Park
Grand Army Plaza
Sunday, May 10, 10AM-12PM
MONDAY:
Coffey Park
Entrance at Richards St and Verona St
Monday, May 11, 10AM-12PM
McCarren Park
Play Center (776 Lorimer St)
Monday, May 11, 10AM-12PM
McCarren Park
Entrance at Bedford Ave and Lorimer St
Monday, May 11, 2PM-4PM
St. Johns Park
Recreation Center
Monday, May 11, 2PM-4PM
