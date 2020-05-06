Where To Get Free Mask In Brooklyn This Week

The city is set to distribute millions of free face coverings, and this is the latest set of locations for distributions this week. There are 17 locations in total in Brooklyn, and most of them assume you do not work during the day:

THURSDAY:

Bensonhurst Park

Courts at 21st Ave and 21 Drive

Thursday, May 7, 10AM-12PM

Marine Park

Salt Marsh Nature Center (3301 Avenue U)

Thursday May 7, 10AM- 12PM

Owl’s Head Park

Field House at 68th Street

Thursday, May 7, 2PM-4PM

Linden Park

Entrance at Linden Blvd and Vermont St

Thursday, May 7, 2PM-4PM

FRIDAY:

Fort Hamilton

Senior Recreation Center (9941 Fort Hamilton Pkwy)

Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM

Betsy Head Park

Herzl St and Dumont Ave

Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM

Saratoga Park

Entrance at Macon St between Saratoga Ave and Howard Ave

Friday, May 8, 10AM-12PM

St. Andrew’s Playground

Entrance on Kingston between Atlantic and Herkimer (Around 33 Kingston)

Friday, May 8, 2PM-4PM

SATURDAY:

Sunset Park

Play Center Entrance

Saturday, May 9, 2PM-4PM

Prospect Park

Bartel Pritchard Lot

Saturday, May 9, 2PM-4PM

SUNDAY:

Coney Island Boardwalk

Steeplechase Plaza (West 16th St and Rigelmann Boardwalk)

Sunday, May 10, 10AM-12PM

Prospect Park

Entrance at Parkside Ave and Ocean Ave

Sunday, May 10, 2PM-4PM

Prospect Park

Grand Army Plaza

Sunday, May 10, 10AM-12PM

MONDAY:

Coffey Park

Entrance at Richards St and Verona St

Monday, May 11, 10AM-12PM

McCarren Park

Play Center (776 Lorimer St)

Monday, May 11, 10AM-12PM

McCarren Park

Entrance at Bedford Ave and Lorimer St

Monday, May 11, 2PM-4PM

St. Johns Park

Recreation Center

Monday, May 11, 2PM-4PM