Briefing 5/20: Blood Shortage, Another Large Gathering & Downplaying The Severity Of Coronavirus

It’s Wednesday! The weather is a bit cooler today. We hope you are all staying safe and practicing social distancing rules. Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 724 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 577 cases from yesterday, bringing the total to 192,374 cases in the City.

There were 94 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 76 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,153 in the City, with 4,782 probable deaths.

The NYPD broke up another large gathering at a synagogue in Williamsburg after getting a tip via 311. “Officers observed a large crowd at the location, approached the group and gave orders for them to disperse, the spokesperson said. The group complied within minutes without further incident, and no arrests or summonses were issued,” Politico reported.

Sean Feeney, who co-owns Lilia and Misi in Brooklyn, “reportedly downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 crisis in New York — including a note in which he incorrectly assured staff that the likelihood of virus infection was far lower than what the local health department data shows,” Eater reported.

Have you read this incredible NY Times piece about one of our neighbors? “Najee Wilson is a 32-year-old artist’s muse who is quarantining alone in Crown Heights. Unable to work or see his friends, his video diary documents what it means to find a new virtual community while organizing a rent strike.”

There are blood shortages throughout the State! If you are able to donate blood, please do. You can schedule an appointment through here.

Here are the most common current scams, with tips on protecting your information and finances.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation blocks the Williams Pipeline Project, we reported.

A bus driver suffered a medical episode resulting in a terrifying crash, we reported.