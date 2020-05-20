Police & Fire

Bus Driver Suffers Medical Episode Resulting In Terrifying Crash

BKLYNER Staff, Hillel Lichtenstein|

Multiple people, including a pedestrian, were injured when an MTA bus driver lost control of the bus and crashed in East Flatbush Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m, the driver of the B12 bus heading eastbound reportedly suffered a medical episode while driving on East New York  Avenue, at Rockaway Parkway, right by the park.

The bus first took down a light pole, then continued to strike four pedestrians at the corner of East 98 Street, then onto the next block where it hit multiple parked cars, the NYPD told us.

The new trees by Walgreens mowed down, the bus finally came to a stop at the corner of Ralph Avenue, two blocks from where it all started.

Officials say at least six people were being treated for minor injuries, including the driver, the pedestrians, and a bus passenger. Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad and MTA investigators can be seen investigating the incident.

